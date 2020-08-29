‘Line the Drive’ protests virtual schooling in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Parents and students lined John Nolen Drive in Madison Friday evening, saying it's their right to go back to school.

An emergency order from Public Health Madison Dane County requires students in grades 3-12 to start the school year virtually.

For the past week, many parents have been protesting the order, saying small private schools are able to have in-person classes safely.

The group protesting Friday wanted to spread awareness of the issue to people who were driving home from work.

"That time for not creating turbulence has come to an end," said Nicholas DiMiceli, a parent and the organizer of the protest. "This is an encroachment on our liberty, and it is robbing not just the kids in private school, but all kids, with the online education model. We're robbing them of a decent education. That's a fact."

There are now three separate motions in from of the Wisconsin Supreme Court about the virtual schools order. Sarah Mattes, a spokesperson for PHMDC, said she can't predict what the court will do but public health officials are confident the order is legal.