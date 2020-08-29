Looking back: 15 years after Hurricane Katrina

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison native Abigail Burks lived just north of New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina hit.

Her family evacuated in Texas before the storm made landfall.

"We sat there and watched it like everybody else did on TV, trying to find out what happened to our house, you know how bad it was," Burks said.

They were stuck waiting for two weeks until it was safe to go back.

During that time, members of the Wisconsin National Guard were in the area doing the best they could.

"Troops from Wisconsin were involved with literally plucking people off of rooftops of flooded homes and apartment complexes in helicopters," Capt. Joe Trovato said.

Burks says she's lucky her house didn't flood but she still came home to find extensive damage.

"The roof was gone and then we had a freezer full of fish and the smell was horrible," she said.

She lived in the area for three more years after the storm, before moving back to Madison.

"I didn't particularly enjoy my time there after the hurricane, it was horrible, just wasn't like it was like before," she said.

While tragic for hundreds of thousands, it was a time that showed how people can persevere. For the National Guard, it set an example.

"It just underscored the need for readiness at all times, we always have to be ready and vigilant and in a posture to respond to any kind of emergency that our nation faces," Capt. Trovato said.

As we see damage again after another hurricane 15 years later, Burks can't help but remember being in their shoes.

"It's just a miserable time to be in Louisiana anyways so you add on top of that. I feel really bad for them," she said.