Madison’s Justice for Jacob march brings message to Department of Justice

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of empty shoes sat in front of the Risser Justice Building in downtown Madison as part of the Justice for Jacob march Saturday afternoon.

Protest organizer Laëtitia Hollard said the shoes represent many things. She said they show the lives lost because of police violence and mass incarceration, and they also represent lives that could be lost in the future.

"These shoes represent every single life that came out here that could be lost if the politicians, if the people in charge, if the people upholding the system don't make a change," she said. "If they don't listen, we might all be gone in the next couple years.":

Her sister, Naomi, said recent protests have been her chance to take part in the long fight for equality.

"I see this moment as a way for me to show the world that I am brave and that I am here fighting for justice no matter what the political world says," she said. "I know what's right."

The march came almost a week after Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back. The protesters' main demands on Saturday were for Sheskey to be fired, arrested and charged.

Another concern is with the investigation into the shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is overseeing the review. Brian O'Keefe is the administrator of the division and he was a Milwaukee police officer for 25 years.

Laëtitia Hollard said she doesn't think any investigation led by a former police officer can be impartial or fair.

"How do we get justice in a system that is not run by the community members, that is run by people who don't want change?" she said.

Naomi echoed the sentiment and said she hoped the march helped spark change.

"We're out here today to really fight for justice and to make sure our institutions really treat each person equally and fairly, no matter the color of their skin," she said.

Along with shoes, protesters left chalk messages on the sidewalk. One message read "stop killing our sons." It was next to a pair of shoes on which someone had written the names of victims of police violence, like Tamir Rice and Michael Brown.

Laëtitia Hollard said organizers would collect the shoes that were left and donate them to Reformation Thrift, a virtual thrift store that focuses on helping people of color and people who are homeless.