Middleton 9-year-old has two aces in two days
WKOW (MADISON)-- At just nine years old, William Pu has his sights set on being a professional golfer. He plays every other day, and when he's not on the course he's learning.
"Sometimes when I don't play good, I just go back and use YouTube and learn more,” Pu said.
Watching videos of Tiger Woods and admiring his mental focus.
"Once you hit a bad hole, don't give up.”
Just two years into playing, William is already in the limelight.
Back on July 31st, William recorded his first hole-in-one on hole on hole five at Nine Springs course during a junior golf tournament. His mom witnessed it all.
“Just saw the ball.. to the green and then to the hole," William's Mother Jing Wang said. "I just double-check which kid hit the ball, and I saw it's my son William.”
The very next day at Pleasant View course on hole 3, William had his second ace.
“Amazing," Pu said. "At first, I couldn't believe it. I thought it just went off the green, but it went into the hole.”
This time he was playing alongside his 8-year-old sister Victoria.
“She sometimes encourages me.”
William has both the balls saved at home in a box. Now he's encouraging others to give the sport a try.
“Just go for it.”
You never know what will happen.