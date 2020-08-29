Middleton 9-year-old has two aces in two days

WKOW (MADISON)-- At just nine years old, William Pu has his sights set on being a professional golfer. He plays every other day, and when he's not on the course he's learning.

William golfing at Pleasant View.

"Sometimes when I don't play good, I just go back and use YouTube and learn more,” Pu said.

Watching videos of Tiger Woods and admiring his mental focus.

"Once you hit a bad hole, don't give up.”

Just two years into playing, William is already in the limelight.

William's first hole-in-one at Nine Springs.

Back on July 31st, William recorded his first hole-in-one on hole on hole five at Nine Springs course during a junior golf tournament. His mom witnessed it all.

“Just saw the ball.. to the green and then to the hole," William's Mother Jing Wang said. "I just double-check which kid hit the ball, and I saw it's my son William.”

The very next day at Pleasant View course on hole 3, William had his second ace.

William's second hole-in-one recorded in newspaper.

“Amazing," Pu said. "At first, I couldn't believe it. I thought it just went off the green, but it went into the hole.”

This time he was playing alongside his 8-year-old sister Victoria.

“She sometimes encourages me.”

William has both the balls saved at home in a box. Now he's encouraging others to give the sport a try.

William has both hole-in-one balls saved in a box at home.

“Just go for it.”



You never know what will happen.