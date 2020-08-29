Normalcy returning to Pakistan’s monsoon-drenched Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Normalcy has begun slowly returning to Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi after flood waters from days of monsoon rains that killed 47 people receded, enabling relief work in the city of 15 million. Amid a pause in the rain Saturday, soldiers and civil authorities intensified efforts to reach people who were stranded. The heavy rains hit the southern port city Aug. 23, forcing people to evacuate to other areas of Karachi. Most of the city was flooded by rains that continued until Friday. It downed power lines, causing widespread outages leaving large numbers of people without electricity and mobile phone service