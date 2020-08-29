Protest in Mauritius over oil spill, dozens of dead dolphins

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Honking and drumming, hundreds of people have begun protesting in the capital of Mauritius over the government’s handling of an oil spill from a grounded Japanese ship and the alarming discovery of dozens of dead dolphins in recent days. The protesters are waving the country’s flag and holding up signs with messages such as “You have no shame.” Thousands of residents are expected to attend the march through Port Louis a month after the ship struck a coral reef offshore and later cracked and spilled some 1,000 tons of fuel oil into fragile marine areas.