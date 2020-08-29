River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the FOX RIVER At Pardeeville.

* Until further notice.

* At 3:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 9.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 8.2 feet, water is into some yards of homes along Fox

River Rd near Hwy 33 and Hwy 44.

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging

locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past

precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted

precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours

in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the

future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages

– Flood full observed …for 5 pm…

Location stage stage stage/time Thu Fri Sat Sun

Pardeeville 9.0 8.5 9.05 3 am 8/29 not a forecast point

– Highest 24 hour change

– observed in river stage

– stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage

– the last latest observed forecast in

– 7 days stage next 7 days

Pardeeville 9.06 2 am 8/29 0.55 Not Available

&&