Scammer poses as MPD detective, takes money from victim over the phone

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are warning people about phony calls someone was scammed out of their money by someone pretending to be a Madison Police Department detective.

According to a press release, a victim was scammed out of money after someone posed as the detective over the phone. The scammer claimed the victim missed a court date and would have to pay a fine immediately or be taken to jail. The scammer also claimed that because of the pandemic, the victim would need to send money through prepaid debit cards.

Madison police say the department does not call people to collect fees, and also do not collect them in the form of gift cards.

Those who have fallen victim to a similar scam are encouraged to contact Madison Police.