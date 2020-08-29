Sunshine and mild, cooler temperatures continue

MADISON (WKOW) - High pressure built in from the west behind the exiting cold front that brought showers and storms to southern Wisconsin Friday. High pressure nearby has led to clear, less humid and very seasonable conditions.

Dew points in the 50s continue Sunday, as well as high temps in the mid-to-upper 70s.

The only real difference will be a bit more sunshine.

A weak frontal boundary moves in to the region Sunday night into Monday. The cold front looks to slow down once it nears southern Wisconsin Monday. Therefore, Monday seems to be mainly cloudy, with higher precipitation north of Dane County.

Showers and storms are possible Monday. Although, chances of the cold front pulling through look higher overnight and into Tuesday.

Temperatures stay mainly mild next week with highs ranging from low 70s, to mid 70s, to low 80s. Humidity levels should stay comfortable.