Syria talks ‘respectful’ but no agenda, date for next meet

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.’s special envoy for Syria says the latest round of talks between the country’s opposing parties took place in a “respectful” tone and they are keen to meet again. But Geir Pedersen said no agenda or date has been set for the next session. He told reporters in Geneva that “obviously there are still very strong disagreements” but the two co-chairs of the meeting had both said there were areas of common ground that could be built on. Delegations from the Syrian government, opposition and civil society had met in Geneva for a third round of talks this week, following a lengthy pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their goal is to work on a new constitution for the war-ravaged country.