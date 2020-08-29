Thousands gather in Israel for anti-Netanyahu weekly rallies

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis are demonstrating in Jerusalem to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces a corruption trial and accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis. Smaller protests have also been held in other parts in Israel Protesters gathered at the entrance of the city and marched to Netanyahu’s official residence, holding Israeli flags and black flags symbolizing one of the protest movements. Netanyahu’s governing coalition temporarily survived collapse this week after an agreement with “alternate prime minister” Benny Gantz to delay a budget vote until December. A failure would have brought the country to its fourth elections in less than two years.