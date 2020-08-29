Urban League converts unity picnic into drive-thru voter education event

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Urban League of Greater Madison's annual unity picnic turned into a drive-thru barbecue Saturday afternoon.

It was in the parking lot of the Urban League on Park Street.

People could register to vote and also fill out the Census from their cars.

This event replaces the organization's annual unity picnic, which usually draws about 1,000 people.

"We feel like with everything that's going on in the country, it's still an opportunity for us to show a sign of unity," said CEO Dr. Ruben Anthony.

Anthony said voter registration is important right now, for the many calling for change in our communities.

The Urban League is also holding a virtual voter education event on Zoom on Sunday. That starts at 3 p.m. Click here to register.