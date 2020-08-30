2020 brings boost to farmers’ market in Iowa County

RIDGEWAY (WKOW) -- An Iowa County farmers' market is seeing a surge in visitors this summer.

The market in Ridgeway is open every Sunday with several dozen vendors.

Market managers say nice weather this weekend was a big boost for business.

Plus, people have been coming by each week because there's not much else to do during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've definitely seen an increase in traffic due to not much of other events going on in the area and a lot of people have mentioned to both of us that they really appreciate something they can come and enjoy," said Amy McKernan, one of the managers.

The market is at the Ridgeway ballpark from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is also live music.