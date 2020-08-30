4 shot at Kansas City nightclub where past shooting occurred

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say four people were shot and wounded at a night club in Kansas City, Missouri, where a mass shooting occurred in January. Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina says the latest shooting at the 9ine Ultra Lounge was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. One victim found at the scene with several gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital. Three others arrived separately at hospitals. All four remained in critical condition Sunday. On Jan. 19, a man opened fire on people waiting to get inside 9ine. He killed a 25-year-old woman and wounded 15 other people before security guards shot and killed him.