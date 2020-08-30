Authorities looking for missing Juneau County man

NECEDAH (WKOW) - Juneau County authorities are looking for a man who went missing last Thursday in the village of Necedah.

According to the sheriff's office, Raymond Francis Schultz, 59, left his home on foot Thursday around 3:30 a.m. and has not been see since.

He doesn't drive and didn't take a cell or his medications with him. Authorities say he may need medical attention.

Schultz is described by authorities as a white man, five-foot nine-inches tall, weighing 209 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information related to Schultz's whereabouts should call the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.