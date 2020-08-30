Bucks, Heat set to open Eastern Conference semifinal series

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal matchup between the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and fifth-seeded Miami Heat is Monday night in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Bucks are trying to return to the East finals for the second straight season. Miami is trying to get there for the first time since 2014. Milwaukee needed five games to dispatch Orlando in a series that ended Saturday. The Heat swept Indiana in the first round and have had a week to rest and get ready.