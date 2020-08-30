Changes on the way!

MADISON (WKOW)-- We hope you are enjoying your sunny and pleasant weekend! Temperatures are expected to be just around seasonal today in the upper 70s.

A cold front will set-up from the northwest late tonight/early tomorrow morning, and will be en route to southern Wisconsin. This will give us the chance for showers and storms on Monday late morning and afternoon.

A few showers can develop in the wake of the front Tuesday. However, more dry hours than wet on Tuesday, so don't cancel any plans!

It looks like temperatures will be seasonal for the next 7 days. A dry stretch will rebound in the middle of the week, and last into the weekend.