Crash involving semi closes eastbound U.S. 151 near Barneveld

6:55 pm
BARNEVELD (WKOW) — All eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 18/151 are closed for a crash in Iowa County.

The crash occurred near the intersection with County Highway K at 6:44 p.m., according to a notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Iowa County Dispatchers said the crash involved a semi and first responders from Barneveld are on the scene.

DOT estimated the highway will remain closed for two hours.

This is a developing story.

JT Cestkowski

Social Media Content Producer/Desk Editor

