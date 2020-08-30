Dane County deputy’s funeral services set for Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Flags will fly at half-staff at state buildings Monday as the community pays respects to a Dane County deputy who died of COVID-19.

Deputy Richard Treadwell died August 22 from complications of COVID-19. Sheriff's officials say he contracted the virus on the job, so his death is considered a line of duty death.

“This virus continues to devastate families and communities across our state. This is a reminder to all of us the danger our first responders, healthcare professionals, and others are in as they serve their communities during a global pandemic,” said Gov. Evers in a statement Sunday. “Deputy Treadwell had a selfless dedication to his community and the people he served in Dane County for over 25 years. On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we honor his memory and share our deepest condolences with Deputy Treadwell's family, friends, and community.”

A private funeral is set for 1 p.m. Monday, August 31, with law enforcement honors after. It will also be streamed online. Click here to watch the service.

An online obituary says donations in memory of Deputy Treadwell can be made to the Dane County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, the River Food Pantry, and Lola's Lucky Day Animal Rescue.