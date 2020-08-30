Floods in Sudan hit capital hard, over 90 dead nationwide

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s Interior Ministry says rising floodwaters have hit Sudan’s capital of Khartoum hard in recent days. The military said Sunday it had deployed troops to help evacuate people and build barricades. Flooding in the capital has cut roads and swept away houses and belongings. Footage circulated online showing residents of Khartoum erecting barricades and other shields as water from the White Nile swept through several districts. Weeks of heavy flooding nationwide has left at least 90 people dead and destroying tens of thousands of homes. More than 380,000 people in all but one of Sudan’s 18 provinces have been affected.