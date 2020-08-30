Grab your sunscreen and swimsuit and celebrate National Beach Day!

(WKOW) -- Sunday is a day to grab the sunscreen, beach towel and a mask, because it's National Beach Day!

The day is about having fun near and on the water, as well as reflecting on the importance of keeping beaches clean.

According to National Day Calendar, the idea for it started in 1929. The Milwaukee Knights of Columbus tried to launch the annual celebration then, but it didn't catch on.

But, in 2014, a lifestyle expert named Colleen Paige created 'National Beach Day.'