Gunfire hits apartment building near Madison’s west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating another shooting on near city's west side.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 5800 block of Balsam Road for reports of gunshots.

Madison police found 13 shell casings from different caliber handguns, as well as multiple bullet fragments. Gunfire also hit a nearby multi-family apartment building that had people inside at the time.

According to a press release, authorities didn't find any victims. Police were able to interview people in the area who reported the gunshots.

If anyone has any information on this incident, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers.