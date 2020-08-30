Huge protest on Belarus leader’s birthday demands he resign

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Tens of thousands of demonstrators have gathered in the capital of Belarus, beginning the fourth week of daily protests demanding that the country’s authoritarian president resign. The protests began after an Aug. 9 presidential election that protesters say was rigged and officials say gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. The Sunday protest at the “ hero city” monument honoring Minsk’s suffering and resilience in World War II attracted at least 100,000 people, according to the Nexta messaging app. Lukashenko, in office since 1994, has been defiant but beleaguered, unable to put down the Eastern European country’s largest and most sustained wave of protests yet.