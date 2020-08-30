Key air monitors offline after Laura hits Louisiana gas hub

Key state and federal air hazard monitors are offline in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura hit the heavily industrialized coast. Louisiana says it knows of only one significant industrial threat. That’s a chlorine plant fire in the lake Charles area. But environmental advocates say the state isn’t doing enough to look. Laura brought winds up 150 miles an hour to the Texas and Louisiana coast. The area accounts for more than a tenth of U.S. refinery capacity. A Louisiana official says the state’s stationary air monitors are offline since the storm. The Environmental Protection Agency says Texas asked for help from a mobile EPA hazard monitor, but Louisiana hasn’t.