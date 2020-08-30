Lafayette County teenager dies in UTV crash, another hurt

BELMONT (WKOW) -- A teenager is dead and another is seriously hurt after a UTV crash Saturday night.

According to Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, the Darlington teenagers were riding the UTV on private property on County Road G in the town of Belmont around 10 p.m. on August 29.

Officials say Jordan Beesecker, 14, was driving the UTV in a pasture and lost control, rolling the vehicle. Beesecker and passenger Mikayla Stephens, 16, were both thrown from the UTV in the crash.

Beesecker had died by the time responders arrived and Stephens was trapped under the UTV. Fire crews were able to pull the injured victim out and Stephens was flown to UW Hospital.

Officials say neither of the teenagers were wearing seatbelts. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens are now investigating the crash.