Man in critical condition after Sunday morning shooting in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- An 18-year-old man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning in the city of Fitchburg.

Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Viroqua Drive for a report of a person shot, according to a press release from the Fitchburg Police Department.

Several people were inside the apartmet when "multiple shots" came in through the window, police said.

Evidence indicates, according to authorities, that the shooter or shooters walked up to the apartment. Police believe to gunfire to have been targeted.

The man remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Officers from the City of Madison and City of Verona Police Departments assisted at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.