Muscoda police search for missing man

MUSCODA (WKOW) -- Muscoda police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing man.

Dana J. Loomis, 57, was last seen on 400 block of Walnut Street in Muscoda on Sunday, at 4 a.m., according to the Muscoda Police Department.

Police described Loomis as a white man, five-foot four-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with hazel eyes, black hair and a greying beard.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing shorts and a white t-shirt.

He left his residence on foot between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and may be hitchhiking. On Saturday, Aug. 29 he said he wanted to go to the VA in Madison, according to authorities.

Loomis has dementia and is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muscoda Police Department at (608) 739-3144.