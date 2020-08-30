Nurse helps rescue babies from hurricane-hit hospital after getting same help in Katrina

NEW ORLEANS -- A nurse working at Children's Hospital in New Orleans was part of a team Thursday that helped rescue three infants as Hurricane Laura approached the Gulf Coast.

It's an act she sees as repaying a favor.

When Hurricane Laura hit a hospital in Lake Charles, the newborns in need of special medical attention and facilities were taken to New Orleans for care, a reversal fifteen years in the making for Nurse Sandy Amato.

Amato was part of the team that transported babies from New Orleans to Lake Charles during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The New Orleans-based nurse said it felt good to help the city that had helped her own.

"I'm not going to lie, I felt very rewarded that I was able to pay it back. Because they helped us, and we were to happy to help them. And I felt so good about it," Amato said.

Amato said the area around the hospital in Lake Charles was hit hard. When they arrived to help evacuate the hospital, nurses were exhausted, hungry and hot.

All the infants were rescued safely.