Police: 2 Chicago officers, suspect shot during traffic stop

CHICAGO (AP) — Two police officers have been shot during a traffic stop in Chicago, prompting a third officer to return fire and injure the suspect. Police told reporters during a news conference early Sunday that the two officers spotted a gun in the suspect’s vehicle. The officers shattered the vehicle’s window after the suspect refused to get out of the car. A struggle ensued. The two officers were shot during the struggle. A third officer arrived and shot the suspect. The officers were taken to a hospital where one is in serious condition and the other is in good condition. The suspect has been taken to a different hospital for treatment.