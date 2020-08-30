Police tally protest arrests ahead of presidential visit some oppose

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- It's been a week since a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back.

We've seen daily protests across the country calling for change, some which have turned deadly.

A curfew set to expire Sunday has now been extended through at least Wednesday morning.

Since last Sunday, Kenosha police say they've arrested 175 people. 102 of them listed addresses outside of the city, from 44 different locations. Charges include curfew violations, concealed weapons, burglary and possession of controlled substances.

Officials are actively investigating after seizing more than 20 guns and towing three vehicles.

Police say they're still calculating damage estimates to businesses, as they prepare for the president to visit Tuesday.

On Saturday, before the White House confirmed President Trump would visit Kenosha, the president told reporters he wanted to see damage that's happened during the unrest.

"We were finally able to get the go-ahead from the local authorities to send in the National Guard; send in the National Guard. Within a few minutes of the Guard, everybody cleared out and it became safe," the president said.

Meanwhile, state leaders like Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are asking the president to reconsider the visit, to avoid making the unrest worse.

Jacob Blake's uncle spoke with ABC News Sunday night, saying he feels the president is partially responsible for what happened to his nephew and for violence happening across the country.

"We believe he incited this violence. And that's why it's flooded over, people think they have the right to do anything. And when you think you have the right to shoot a young man seven times in a back - you're wrong and justice has to come your way," said Justin Blake.

Justin Blake said he and his family have not heard from the president, but they did hear from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.