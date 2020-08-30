Polio survivor recalls similarities between epidemic and coronavirus pandemic

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A Beloit-native who contracted polio when she was nearly 2-years-old is looking back on similarities between the polio epidemic in the 1940s and 1950s, and today's pandemic.

"I think the fact that any type of epidemic or pandemic involves fear," Debra Hoppe said.

Hoppe has, of course, survived polio, and also lived through four surgeries that worked to address the loss of muscle mass she was experiencing in her legs.

"I know one of the things that just devastated me when I was a little girl was, I wanted to be a ballerina," she said. "And after one of my surgeries, I could not get up on my tiptoes anymore."

But she says the surgeries have helped her live an almost normal life, and as she enters into another time of uncertainty, there is still a fear there for her. She knows that the fear, stress, and loneliness that permeated the United States during the polio epidemic is once again rearing it's head in the present.

And while there are many days where she says she is anxious or nervous about another uncertain future, she tries to stay hopeful and involved. She loves to travel, and is making plans for post-pandemic trips. She also stays physically active, as well as involved with the community and her family, either virtually or in person when she can safely do so.

"We all need to keep our mind active," she said. "We all need to feel like we are still part of a community, and feel that connection and purpose."

She also recalls the fear that took hold of parents on behalf of their children who could contract the polio virus, and sees that same kind of fear today, as schools across the country remain shut and students learn online.

"I know that there's certainly a lot of anxiety for students, just not being able to have their regular life," she said. "In a pandemic and an epidemic you lose your normalcy, you lose your real life, and that's emotionally upsetting. You need to try and figure out ways to stay active and involved."

Hoppe said that this can be an opportunity to reinvent the way we do things, and move forward from the pain of the moment.

"I think that even though it feels painful in some ways that this just puts us in a position where we need to figure out what ways can we best change our communities, our families, and stay productive, and stay living and loving," she said. "We need change, and change sometimes comes from pain."