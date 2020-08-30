Wet start to the work week

MADISON (WKOW) - After a dry, mild weekend we start the work week with a chance of scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder.

Monday begins dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A strong shortwave brings showers and storms to the region likely late morning through early evening. Our northwest half of the viewing area has the best chance at receiving precipitation, with potential dropping east by the afternoon.

Not much rain is expected with this quick moving system. Amounts within a range of .10 to .20 are likely.

Madison is well below the average when it comes to August rain amounts. We've received 2.12 inches of rain so far this month. Normally, we have almost twice as much rain by now.

High pressure settles in behind low pressure Monday night. A chilly night and Tuesday morning is expected, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s across southern Wisconsin.

Low humidity continues throughout the week, as well as warm weather with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s are expected.