Woodruff scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-21, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (15-17, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pittsburgh: Steven Brault (0-1, 4.80 ERA) Milwaukee: Brandon Woodruff (2-2, 3.19 ERA)

LINE: Brewers 0; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will meet on Sunday.

The Brewers are 11-11 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .212 batting average, Orlando Arcia leads the team with an average of .266.

The Pirates are 8-10 in division play. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .277 is last in the National League. Jacob Stallings leads the team with an OBP of .397.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with eight home runs and is batting .202.

Gregory Polanco leads the Pirates with four home runs and is batting .113.

INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Ray Black: (shoulder), Ryan Braun: (back), Manny Pina: (knee).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Colin Moran: (concussion), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.