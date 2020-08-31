1 of 3 cubs orphaned by famous bear’s death captured

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — One of three black bear cubs orphaned by the recent death of their famous mother has been captured and will be taken to a rehabilitation center for the winter. Andrew Timmins is the bear project leader for New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department. He said the male cub was captured Monday morning near Route 10 in West Lebanon. Officials have been searching for the cubs since Tuesday, when the mother bear, known as Mink, was found dead. She had gained fame when Gov. Chris Sununu spared her life in 2017 and later when she found her way back to the Hanover area after being relocated to far northern New Hampshire.