2 Saudi royals, others officials investigated for fraud

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s top military commander in its yearslong war in Yemen and his prince son have been removed from their posts along with other officials as part of an anti-corruption investigation. That’s according to a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency. The announcement attributed the actions to a referral by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the 35-year-old son of King Salman who earlier carried out mass arrests as part of a similar anti-corruption drive that also targeted potential rivals to his rule. A statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency referred to “suspicious financial dealings monitored at the Ministry of Defense,” without elaborating.