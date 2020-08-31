2020 Watch: Can Trump ignore reality as Election Day nears?

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2020 election now enters its final phase. Both sides are pleased with their convention performances, which offered dramatically different versions of reality nine weeks before Election Day. President Donald Trump is essentially asking voters to judge him based on pre-pandemic America. Joe Biden is asking them to judge the incumbent president on conditions as they actually exist, with the pandemic’s death toll mounting, the economy struggling and racial tensions again exploding. Still, both sides expect the election to tighten. Reflecting concerns about Trump’s potential momentum, Biden plans to resume in-person campaigning in the coming days, albeit with smaller, socially distanced crowds.