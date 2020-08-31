25 poisoned, 5 critically, at Norway illegal rave party

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Portable diesel generators used to power lighting and sound systems allegedly poisoned some 25 people with carbon monoxide at an illegal rave in a bunker in central Oslo. Five of them, including two police officers, were reported to be in a critical condition but their lives were not in dangers, police said Sunday. Emergency services found seven people unconscious in the bunker where an estimated up to 200 party-goers in the 20s and 30s had gathered. Officers discovered the event when a police patrol met a group of confused young people in the park where the bunkers sits.