74 migrants on broken down yacht rescued off western Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a broken down sailing yacht with 74 migrants and two smugglers on board has safely reached a western Greek port after issuing a distress signal off the resort island of Zakynthos. A coast guard statement Monday said two Turkish nationals were arrested on suspicion of belonging to a criminal ring smuggling migrants into Europe. The passengers, who lacked identity papers, told Greek authorities they were from Syria, Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey. There were 48 men and 26 women on board. The vessel was believed to have been heading for Italy, but it wasn’t clear where it had sailed from.