Alaska villagers use vehicles to light runway for medevac

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents of an Alaska village lined a remote runway with cars, trucks and all-terrain vehicles to provide enough light for a medical transport plane to evacuate a child. Alaska’s Energy Desk reported residents in the small Southwest Alaska village of Igiugig used their vehicles to illuminate the runway after the facility’s lights failed to work for the LifeMed Alaska flight deployed from Kodiak to the village on Iliamna Lake. The state-owned airport has had previous problems with the runway lights. After a successful landing the patient was boarded onto the plane, which transported the child to Anchorage.