Arrests made at Hong Kong protest a year after police clash

HONG KONG (AP) — Police in Hong Kong have used pepper spray and made several arrests as dozens of protesters gathered at a subway station to mark the anniversary of a violent clash last year during anti-government rallies. Protesters at Prince Edward subway station in Kowloon chanted pro-democracy slogans Monday and called for Hong Kong’s independence a year after video showed police using batons to beat people on a train. Protesters have accused police of indiscriminately attacking passengers on Aug. 31, 2019, while trying to arrest protesters at the station. Police on Monday had arrested at least 14 protesters on charges ranging from unlawful assembly to assaulting police officers.