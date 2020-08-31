BACK TO SCHOOL: The facts about kids and face masks

(WKOW/ABC) -- As many students in southern Wisconsin prepare for the new school year, the CDC is recommending that everyone over two wear a face covering if they're heading back to class in-person.

Experts say wearing a mask will not prevent your child's lungs from developing normally, reduce their oxygen intake, nor lead to carbon dioxide poisoning.

Masks are made out of breathable materials that allow for small molecules like oxygen and carbon dioxide to move freely; while creating a barrier for mucus or spit to spread.

Wearing a mask will not weaken your child's immune system, according to experts. When worn properly, cloth masks reduce the spray of respiratory droplets that may contain COVID-19. They can also protect you from others who may have the virus but don't have any symptoms.

Your child's mask should cover both the nose and mouth. Using either ear loops or a tie around the head, the mask should be snug and comfortable, allowing for unrestricted breathing.

If you have any concerns about your child wearing a face covering, talk to your child's pediatrician.