‘Be part of the solution,’ UW launches COVID vaccine trial

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison researchers hope the people of Wisconsin can play a pivotal role in ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW Health was chosen as one of the first to start clinical trials on a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

The study will work with 1,600 people in our area who get either two injections of the vaccine or a placebo. Researchers will do a series of check-ins with the patients over two years, to test the efficacy of the vaccine.

"The people of Madison have responded before and we're encouraged that the people will come forward again, they'll volunteer for this trial, so that they can be part of the solution, part of the reason that we can get back to a normal life," said Dr. William Hartman, assistant professor of anesthesiology at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

Dr. Hartman is leading the study along with a team across UW Health working on logistics for months now.

Director of the UW Office of Clinical Trials Jennifer Parnell says UW will reach out to a wide population, so the trials will be comprehensive.

"It's super important to us to reach some of our under-served populations and make sure that we include them because this disease has hit them proportionately higher," Parnell said in an interview with UW staff. "Typically, clinical trials enroll really well with white patients, so we're working hard with our director of diversity and inclusivity to make sure that we reach those patients, make sure that they are aware."

UW Health will offer free transportation and services in multiple languages to help more diverse communities participate in the study.

If all goes well with trials around the world in about 30,000 people, the vaccine could be available by early 2021.

Once a vaccine is available, researchers hope people in Wisconsin will hear their message and protect themselves from the virus to stop the spread.

"We live in a free country where people can make their own decisions on their healthcare and what they want. That's what makes our country great," Dr. Hartman told 27 News. "Our job is to put a successful product out there and then also to educate people as much as we can on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine like this and then let the chips fall where they may. But we will do our very best to get something out there to make this world safe and normal again."

Anyone 18 or older who has not been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is generally healthy is eligible for the trial. You have to be screened. Click here for more information and FAQs on the trial.

You can email questions to uwcovidvaccine@clinicaltrials.wisc.edu or call the hotline at 608-262-8300 or 833-306-0681.