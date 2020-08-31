Birx talks up masks; praises UW system’s coronavirus plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx has praised the University of Wisconsin system’s plans for protecting students. Birx was in Madison to talk to state and health officials, including Tommy Thompson, the University of Wisconsin System president. She knows him from his time as health and human services secretary under President George W. Bush. She told reporters Thompson has taken “a very serious approach.” She says his plans for surveillance, testing and caring for students could help the UW system avoid the clusters of cases other colleges have experienced when students arrived on campus.