Black coaches support call for greater diversity on the UW-Madison campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of 13 Black UW-Madison coaches and athletic department staff members held a silent protest today to support greater diversity on campus and in the athletic department.

In a letter to Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Athletic Director Barry Alverez, the group said they supported students who are calling on the university to address admissions and polices they say keep UW-Madison among the lowest in the Big 10 for diversity in its population.

The group marched up State Street and stood silently outside the Bascom Hall office of Blank, then went to Camp Randall to deliver the same message.

Read the group's letter: