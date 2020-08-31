Black coaches support call for greater diversity on the UW-Madison campus

Black coaches support call for greater diversity on the UW-Madison campusUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of 13 Black UW-Madison coaches and athletic department staff members held a silent protest today to support greater diversity on campus and in the athletic department.
In a letter to Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Athletic Director Barry Alverez, the group said they supported students who are calling on the university to address admissions and polices they say keep UW-Madison among the lowest in the Big 10 for diversity in its population.
The group marched up State Street and stood silently outside the Bascom Hall office of Blank, then went to Camp Randall to deliver the same message.
Read the group's letter:
Dear Chancellor Blank & Athletic Director Barry Alvarez,
Today we stand proudly with the student - athletes at Wisconsin and all the students, coaches, faculty, and support staff that stand against social injustice. Our student athletes have used their platform and we are proud of them for doing so.
They have been courageous, organized and detailed in what they want. We want them, their families, and loved ones to know that the thirteen of us stand with their sons and daughters.
Our silent march speaks volumes to our athletes and community and is our first show of our visual support for their efforts. We understand their battle cry for a more diverse campus. The lack of diversity is also represented within our department. You must do better. If not now, when? We are asking you to address the policies/admissions processes and the current legislation that have continued to plague this campus and is keeping it amongst the lowest in the Big Ten for diverse population.
The Thirteen Black Coaches/Recruiting & Operations!