Bomb squad disposes of grenade found by magnet fisher in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- Beaver Dam Police and Dane County Bomb Squad worked together to safely dispose a grenade that was found by a fisher Monday afternoon.

Beaver Dam Police were called to 222 Madison St. near the dam after a person magnet fishing found a grenade. Officers observed the grenade and found it to be real. The concern that it was "live", so the Dane County Bomb Squad was called to deal with it.

Because the grenade showed some degrading from being in the water for so long, the squad couldn't determine if it was in fact "live", so the bridge over the dam was shut down for about 2 hours while the grenade was removed and disposed of safely.

