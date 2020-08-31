Brazil Indigenous chief Raoni tests positive for coronavirus

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Chief Raoni Metuktire, an Indigenous leader who became a symbol of the fight for the preservation of the Amazon forest in Brazil, has been hospitalized with symptoms of pneumonia and tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Raoni Institute says the nearly 90-year-old Kayapó ethnic leader does not have a fever and is breathing normally without the aid of oxygen. Raoni previously met several European leaders to denounce Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s calls for the economic development of Indigenous land in the Amazon rainforest. Bolsonaro alleges that such development is key to the economic prosperity of the local population and the country.