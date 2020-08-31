Bucks drop series opener against Heat

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks dropped the opening game of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Miami Heat 115-104.

The Bucks had no answer for Jimmy Butler. The former Marquette star led Miami with 40 points. Goran Dragic added 27 points.

The Bucks were led by Khris Middleton's 28 points. Brook Lopez scored 24. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists but also turned it over six times. The Bucks had 19 turnovers as a team and shot just 14-of-26 from the free throw line.

The series will continue on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.