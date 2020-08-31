Cambridge-Deerfield boys cross country is running into a fall season

The Cambridge-Deerfield boys cross country team is running into a season this fall. It might look different at times, but a team that competed in the state meet last year is planning on competing this fall.

Two high schools, from two different conferences. Cambridge is part of the Capitol Conference, Deerfield is a member of the Trailways. Both conferences have cancelled fall sports championships.

Majority of boys cross country teams in both conferences still want to compete this fall, the co-op of Cambridge-Deerfield is moving forward with a season.

"It's been hard. It's getting better now," said Matt Polzin, head coach of the Cambridge-Deerfield cross country team.

"As simple of a sport that cross country is the meets are all of these massive Saturday invites with like 30 schools so once all of those got scrapped a lot of us had to go back to the drawing board and schedule new meets and new opportunities for the kids."

Sometimes they train on the property of one of their runners. The trails on the property are designed for running. They plan on hosting several small meets there this season.

"A lot of these massive meets are maybe on a golf course. If the meet was smaller we are looking for new dates," said Polzin.

"A lot of those venues just aren't available. So that goes along with hosting smaller meets with less schools."

The Cambridge-Deerfield boys cross country team took ninth at the WIAA state meet last season.

"I'm just glad we are out here getting any meet that we can get. If it's a duel meet, a couple of teams we run against, I'll take it," said senior Jack Nikolay.

"It's just good to be out here with the guys and getting back to running and having a good time."