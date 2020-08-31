Highway 19 in Sun Prairie back open following crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of Highway 19 in Sun Prairie are back open after a crash Monday afternoon.

The announcement of the reopened lanes came in an alert from Sun Prairie police Monday evening a little under an hour after the initial announcement that most of the roadway was closed.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of U.S. Highway 151 and Highway 19 due to a crash.

The crash occurred at 4:40 p.m. Monday on Highway 19, according to a notification from the state Department of Transportation.

Dane County dispatchers said one person was reported hurt.

A traffic camera in the area showed two cars in the westbound lanes of Highway 19 underneath the 151 overpass that appeared to have been involved in the collision.

Both westbound lanes and the left eastbound lane are closed and expected to remain so for the next hour, according to DOT.

Sun Prairie firefighters, police and EMS responded.

This is a developing story.