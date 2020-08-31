Detroit turns island park into COVID-19 memorial garden

DETROIT (AP) — An island park in Michigan has been turned into a COVID-19 memorial garden. It’s a stark reminder of the toll the coronavirus has taken, as officials across the U.S. plan to reopen schools and public spaces. Hearses led the processions around Belle Isle Park in the Detroit River on Monday. That’s where more than 900 large photos of coronavirus victims provided by families were turned into posters and staked into the ground. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s new pandemic adviser says he believes college football should be played this year, contending stadiums have plenty of room for distancing.